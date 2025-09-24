Jaishankar urges Global South to cut supply chain dependence, push for multilateral reform

NEW DELHI: Pitching for economic self-reliance and systemic reform, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged Global South nations to reduce their dependency on single-source supply chains and advocate for fairer global governance, during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.
In an implicit reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar also called for the urgent resolution of conflicts that are impacting food, fertiliser, and energy security.
Addressing a gathering of Like-Minded Global South Countries, Jaishankar warned that the world is facing “mounting concern”, with developing nations bearing the brunt of cascading crises — from the aftershocks of the pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, to climate extremes and the slowing progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“In the face of such a proliferation of concerns and multiplicity of risks, it is natural that the Global South would turn to multilateralism,” he said. However, he cautioned that even multilateralism is faltering, with the “very concept” under threat. Many global institutions, he noted, are either “ineffective” or “starved of resources”.
“The building blocks of the contemporary order are starting to come apart,” he added, warning that the cost of delaying critical reforms is now “starkly visible”.
Calling for a united front, Jaishankar outlined a five-point strategy for the Global South to strengthen its global influence and secure its economic future. Central to this was the need to develop resilient, reliable, and shorter supply chains that reduce overdependence on any one country or market. He also emphasised the need to democratise production through fairer and more transparent economic practices.
He championed enhanced South-South cooperation in trade, technology, and infrastructure — particularly in sectors such as digital public infrastructure, agricultural innovation, education, and support for small enterprises.
Reiterating India’s longstanding position, Jaishankar called for comprehensive reform of the United Nations and the broader multilateral system, to reflect the realities of the 21st century. He stressed that Global South leadership is essential in crafting climate solutions that are both equitable and conducive to development, rather than passively aligning with Global North narratives.
“The Global South must bring its own strengths — whether in vaccines, digital capabilities, or climate practices — to the international stage,” he asserted, further urging developing countries to play an active role in shaping global discourse around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.