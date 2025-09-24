Jaishankar urges Global South to cut supply chain dependence, push for multilateral reform

NEW DELHI: Pitching for economic self-reliance and systemic reform, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar urged Global South nations to reduce their dependency on single-source supply chains and advocate for fairer global governance, during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

In an implicit reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Jaishankar also called for the urgent resolution of conflicts that are impacting food, fertiliser, and energy security.

Addressing a gathering of Like-Minded Global South Countries, Jaishankar warned that the world is facing “mounting concern”, with developing nations bearing the brunt of cascading crises — from the aftershocks of the pandemic and conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, to climate extremes and the slowing progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In the face of such a proliferation of concerns and multiplicity of risks, it is natural that the Global South would turn to multilateralism,” he said. However, he cautioned that even multilateralism is faltering, with the “very concept” under threat. Many global institutions, he noted, are either “ineffective” or “starved of resources”.