J&K House to discuss arrest of AAP MLA

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly session to be held next month would discuss the arrest and booking of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) and also debate restoration of statehood to J&K. The cabinet has recommended summoning of the J&K Assembly for a week from October 13.

J&K cabinet met under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat on Monday. Sources said during the cabinet meeting, it was discussed that the session should be convened next month. “The cabinet has proposed convening of a week-long Assembly session from October13-20 in Srinagar,” they said. The last sitting of J&K Assembly session was held in Jammu on April 29 to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.