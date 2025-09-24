Kolkata limping back to normalcy after rain fury, several areas remain waterlogged

KOLKATA: Kolkata struggled to return to normalcy on Wednesday as several areas, particularly Salt Lake and pockets of north and central part of the city, remained waterlogged, a day after torrential rain left 10 people dead and threw life out of gear in the metropolis.

The Met department has ruled out heavy rain in the city during the next 24 hours, though it forecast mostly cloudy skies with light to moderate showers accompanied by thunder and gusty winds at some places.

Water was pumped out of low-lying areas of Kolkata and adjoining areas through the night, but residents of Bidhannagar continued to reel under flooding, with vehicles moving at a snail's pace and pedestrians forced to navigate inundated lanes.

To avoid accidents, the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation kept street lights switched off on Tuesday evening.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who had deferred her scheduled Durga Puja pandal inaugurations on Tuesday due to the inclement weather, is expected to visit the marquees on Wednesday, as well as launch a newly constructed fire station at Kalighat.

Officials said though floodwaters have started receding gradually, restoring normal life before the festive season remains the administration's immediate challenge.