Maha sops: Rs 2.2K cr for over 3 lakh farmers for crop loss after heavy rain

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved Rs 2,215 crore as financial assistance for 31,64,000 farmers whose crops were destroyed in torrential rains this monsoon. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Rs 1,829 crore of the approved amount has already been released.

More than 65 lakh acres of farmland have suffered major damage, resulting in huge losses. He said the panchamanas of the damaged crops have been done, and financial assistance has also been released.

However, the Opposition said the government’s financial assistance is inadequate, given the extent of damage and devastation. Ajit Nawale, Secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha, said that the financial aid released by the government amounts to a mere Rs 7,000 per farmer. That is rubbing salt in the farmers’ wounds, he claimed, and demanded a minimum financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per acre of damaged crop for the farmers.

The CM said the state was also approaching the Centre for assistance, adding, “The state government is supporting the farmers, and it will also provide the relief by relaxing the norms where necessary, where houses and farms have been damaged and livestock lost.”