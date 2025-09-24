Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on suspicion of cow smuggling, SIT formed

JAIPUR: A 32-year-old young man from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district has allegedly been lynched in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on suspicion of cow smuggling.

The victim, Sheru Susadia, died during treatment on September 19, three days after being brutally assaulted. His companion Mohsin managed to escape unhurt.

According to an FIR filed by his family, Sheru had gone to the Lambiya cattle fair in Bhilwara to purchase cattle. While he was returning home along with a cousin on the night of September 16, a vehicle intercepted them around 3 am.

Nearly 10 men allegedly dragged the two out of their vehicle, accusing them of cow slaughter. Despite Sheru’s explanation that the animals were legally bought domestic cattle, the attackers refused to believe him.

The mob reportedly thrashed Sheru with sticks and looted Rs 36,000 that he was carrying. His cousin and companion on the trip, Mohsin, managed to flee, but Sheru was left critically injured. His cousin Manzoor also alleged that one of the accused called him from Sheru’s phone and demanded Rs 50,000 to spare his life.