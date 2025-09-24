Man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on suspicion of cow smuggling, SIT formed

JAIPUR: A 32-year-old young man from Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district has allegedly been lynched in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on suspicion of cow smuggling.
The victim, Sheru Susadia, died during treatment on September 19, three days after being brutally assaulted. His companion Mohsin managed to escape unhurt.
According to an FIR filed by his family, Sheru had gone to the Lambiya cattle fair in Bhilwara to purchase cattle. While he was returning home along with a cousin on the night of September 16, a vehicle intercepted them around 3 am.
Nearly 10 men allegedly dragged the two out of their vehicle, accusing them of cow slaughter. Despite Sheru’s explanation that the animals were legally bought domestic cattle, the attackers refused to believe him.
The mob reportedly thrashed Sheru with sticks and looted Rs 36,000 that he was carrying. His cousin and companion on the trip, Mohsin, managed to flee, but Sheru was left critically injured. His cousin Manzoor also alleged that one of the accused called him from Sheru’s phone and demanded Rs 50,000 to spare his life.
Sheru was admitted to a hospital in Bhilwara before being shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur due to a serious head injury. At the Jaipur hospital, Sheru ultimately succumbed to his injuries on September 19.
Bhilwara police have so far arrested five of the nine accused – Himanshu Sharma, Dharamraj Kumawat, Deepak Kumawat, Rahul Lohar, and Durgesh Bairwa. They have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for attempted murder and causing intentional injury. Police are also searching for four absconding accused – Deva Gurjar, Kunal Malpura, Pradeep Rajpurohit and Nitesh Saini.
Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Yadav said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe this case.
“The postmortem report and pathological findings are awaited. The exact cause of death will be determined only on the basis of these,” he added.
Sheru’s family, including his wife and two young children, denied allegations of cow smuggling, claiming he had purchased the cattle legally.
The family has submitted a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police demanding strict action and compensation. Bhilwara Sadar Haji Mohammad Sharif also met the SP and urged swift punishment for the culprits.
Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who visited Bhilwara on Monday, described the incident as a case of mob lynching.
“This is a very sad incident. What will happen to the family of a person when so many people surround and kill him? There should be an impartial investigation and the truth should come out,” he said, calling for immediate police action to prevent recurrence of such attacks.