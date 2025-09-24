MHA to firm up norms for panel on demography and security challenges

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is in the process of soon finalising detailed contours of the High Level Committee (HLC), comprising members drawn from the centre and the bordering states and terms of reference, to deal with issues relating to change in demography, security and other challenges posed by illegal immigrants in different States and Union Territories (UTs), sources said on Tuesday.

According to them the focus states in terms of demographic changes include Assam, West Bengal, North Eastern States and Jammu and Kashmir among others.

The sources said that a notification with regard to formation of such a HLC would soon be issued, as the names members and Terms of Reference of the panel are being worked out in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement in his Independence Day speech this year with regard to ‘Demography Commission’.

Soon after the announcement made by the Prime Minister on August 15, the MHA was assigned the task of giving it a formal shape, as a proposal in this regard was approved by the Union Cabinet.