MP nod to helicopter service on PPP model for tourist spots, national parks

BHOPAL: Eyeing to connect major cities, religious places, national parks and key tourist destinations through air at affordable prices, the Madhya Pradesh government approved helicopter services within the state on public-private-partnership mode on Tuesday. The services will operate from selected airports, helipads and airstrips divided into three sectors.

The first sector will include Omkareshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Gandhi Sagar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Hanuwantiya, Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Barwani, Alirajpur, Ratlam, Jhabua, Nalkheda, Bhopal and Jabalpur.

Sector 2 will include Bhopal, Madhai, Pachmarhi, Tamia, Chhindwara, Sanchi, Indore, Datia, Damoh, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Kuno (Sheopur), Orchha, Guna, Rajgarh, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Betul, Tikamgarh and Jabalpur.

The last sector comprises Jabalpur, Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Chitrakoot, Sarsi, Parsili, Maihar, Satna, Panna, Khajuraho, Katni, Rewa, Singrauli, Amarkantak, Seoni, Sidhi, Mandla, Pench, Dindori, Bhopal and Indore. With helicopter services linking Kuno in the Gwalior-Chambal region and Gandhi Sagar in western Madhya Pradesh, the first and second habitats of African cheetahs in India will soon be connected by air.

The initiative aims to make travel affordable and sustainable while boosting trade, tourism and job opportunities.

Power plant cost revision too gets cabinet nod

The cabinet also approved the revised cost of `11,678.7 crore (including non-EPC costs) for the 660 MW Satpura Thermal Power Plant in Betul district, operated by Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company.