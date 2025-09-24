Murder convict recently released from jail arrested again for tampering women's graves in MP's Khandwa

BHOPAL: A 50-year-old man who had spent 13 years in jail for murdering his two wives in 2010 has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police for desecrating the graves of several women in the communally sensitive Khandwa district to perform a Tantric ritual.

The accused, identified as Ayub Khan (50), is a native of Mundwara village under Jawar police station area of Khandwa district.

Ayub was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly tampering with the graves of at least six women at the Bada Kabristan graveyard in Khandwa city and another graveyard in Sihada village. He had desecrated the graves on the night of May 19 and later on September 22.

Investigations revealed that Ayub held a superstitious belief that performing a Tantric ritual with the hair of dead women would enhance his strength.

Khandwa district police superintendent Manoj told TNIE that Ayub was released from Indore Central Jail around five months back.

"[The accused] has admitted to committing the three offences of tampering with the graves of women at Bada Kabristan and Sihada Kabristan on Amavasya (No Moon) nights, first on May 19 and recently on September 22," the SI further said.

Police inquiry revealed that Ayub had murdered his two wives at separate places in Khandwa in 2010, and two separate murder cases were lodged against him at the Moghat Road Police Station. He was later convicted by the court and awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment. During his time at the Indore Central Jail, a fellow inmate had told him about a Tantric ritual that would help him increase his strength and power; the ritual required the hair of dead women and must be conducted on a No Moon night.