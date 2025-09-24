Pilots’ body asks ministry for judicial probe into Ahmedabad plane crash

NEW DELHI: The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has written to the Civil Aviation Ministry demanding a judicial probe into the June 12 Air India flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives. The federation also plans to file a PIL in this connection in the Supreme Court shortly.

It is demanding a court of inquiry (judicial probe) under Rule 12 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017. “We will also be moving the Supreme Court early next week with a similar request,” a source told this reporter.

The response follows the Supreme Court’s castigation of the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AIIB) on Monday for suggesting that pilot error caused the crash in its preliminary report submitted a month later (July 12).

The bench was responding to a plea by an NGO, Safety Matters Foundation, seeking an independent probe. The letter, dated September 22, is signed by the president of the FIP, which represents over 5,000 professional pilots and aviation professionals.