SC flags delay in trial of 2016 arson case involving Surendra Gadling; seeks Maharashtra government's explanation

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday flagged the delay in trial of a 2016 arson case, involving advocate Surendra Gadling, and asked the Maharashtra government for an explanation.

Grilling the prosecuting agency over a person's incarceration without trial, a bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi enquired about the time frame for the conclusion of trial.

Gadling has challenged a January 2023 order of the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which refused to grant him bail in the 2016 Surjagarh iron ore mine arson case.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, pointed out his client's incarceration of 6.7 years in the case.

"At this stage, we want to see what is the material," the bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

The top court flagged his long incarceration as the other issue while seeking an explanation from the prosecution on the point of trial in the case.

"We require some clarifications on certain issues. What is the reason for delay in trial," the bench asked.