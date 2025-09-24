Sugar cooperative federation urges 25 per cent hike in sugar price to support industry

NEW DELHI: The National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) has written to the Union Ministry of Food and Consumer Affairs, requesting a 25% increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar.

The move is aimed at stabilising sugar prices and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the sugar industry.

In the letter addressed to Sanjeev Chopra, the Secretary of the Ministry, the Federation proposed raising the MSP of sugar from Rs 3,100 to Rs 3,900 per quintal for the upcoming sugar season, which begins on 1 October.

Prakash Naiknavare, Managing Director of the NFCSF, stated in the letter, “This change will not affect inflation. Instead, it will benefit cooperative sugar mills and enhance price stability.”

The letter notes that the ex-factory price of sugar in the current sugar season (October to September) has ranged from Rs 3,860 to Rs 3,940 per quintal, while the current MSP set by the Ministry is Rs 3,100 per quintal.