Tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff extended until May 2026

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday extended the tenure of General Anil Chauhan as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA).
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
General Chauhan was appointed as CDS on 28th September 2022. According to the terms of engagement for the CDS—initially established in 2019 and revised in 2022—three-star officers, whether serving or retired within the last two years, are eligible for appointment, with a fixed term of three years or until the age of 65, whichever comes first. General Chauhan’s three-year tenure was due to expire this month.
The post of Chief of Defence Staff was created in 2019 as part of reforms in higher defence management in India. The CDS holds the rank of a four-star General, with salary and perks equivalent to those of a Service Chief. The CDS also heads the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), established within the Ministry of Defence, and functions as its Secretary.
Commissioned into the Indian Army in 1981, General Chauhan has had a distinguished and illustrious career, holding key command and staff appointments. He has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal for his exemplary service.
As previously reported by The New Indian Express, General Chauhan became the second CDS in September 2022. The post had been vacant since 8th December 2021, following the death of the first CDS, General Bipin Rawat, in a helicopter accident in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. The CDS position was originally created on 24th December 2019.