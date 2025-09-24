Tenure of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff extended until May 2026

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday extended the tenure of General Anil Chauhan as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has, on 24th September 2025, approved the extension of service of General Anil Chauhan as Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), who shall also function as Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Military Affairs, up to 30th May 2026, or until further orders,” the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

General Chauhan was appointed as CDS on 28th September 2022. According to the terms of engagement for the CDS—initially established in 2019 and revised in 2022—three-star officers, whether serving or retired within the last two years, are eligible for appointment, with a fixed term of three years or until the age of 65, whichever comes first. General Chauhan’s three-year tenure was due to expire this month.