The poet behind the politician: Modi’s creative side

NEW DELHI: “Every Jawan is a farmer— sowing the seeds of future victory with his own blood, so that our tomorrow never wilts.” These lines, from a poem written during the Kargil War in 1999, are not from none other than PM Narendra Modi.
Known for his decisive leadership, sharp administrative acumen, and powerful public speaking, Modi is also a poet and it remains an enduring part of his identity.
Writing mostly in Gujarati and Hindi, he has, for decades, poured his thoughts into verse, offering glimpses into his emotions, reflections, and the deeper impulses that perhaps shape his worldview.
His poetry, often lucid and evocative, holds a mirror to his inner world. It explores themes such as patriotism, spirituality, perseverance, and duty, weaving them into narratives that range from the deeply personal to the broadly national.
It is not poetry of detachment or distance, but verses connected to the country’s soul. Modi’s poems have often accompanied his political journey. They reflect an individual who seeks to find clarity in contemplation and strength in silence.
Whether during times of war, celebration, or transition, his words seem to rise with the moment, as a personal reflection or public message or both. Patriotism is a recurring theme in many of his poems. In Kargil, written during the military conflict with Pakistan, he draws a striking parallel between soldiers and farmers, two figures central to India’s being as a nation.
The poem focuses on sacrifice, service, and the quiet valour of those who protect and nurture the nation. Other poems such as Utho Veer, Vande Mataram, and Vijay Nu Parod echo similar sentiments. They are calls to awaken, unite, and persevere. The tone is passionate but not strident where conviction takes precedence over command.
His poetry also finds space in formal settings. In 2014, not long after taking office as PM, Modi recited lines from his Hindi poem Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki, pledging unwavering commitment to the country. “I will not let this country bow,” he said, blending political promise with poetic expression.
Another poem, Abhi Toh Suraj Uga Hai, rendered in both Hindi and English, has been quoted on several international occasions, including during his visit to the US. It speaks of hope and renewal—“Not for us or them, nor for me or you, but to glow for one and all.” The sun, in this poem, becomes a quiet symbol of shared destiny.
His Independence Day speeches have also featured original poetry. In 2018, he shared Ek Bharat Naya Banana Hai, encouraging citizens, especially the youth—to help shape the country’s future. In 2021, during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, he recited Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai, Bharat Ka Anmol Samay Hai, a piece that combines patriotism with personal responsibility, blending celebration with resolve.
While nationalism runs strongly through many of his poems, there are also spiritual and introspective layers. In Ab Kya Tujhko Arpan Karu, he ponders the nature of sacrifice, asking what more can be offered when one has already given everything. In Jay Shakti Ish Hai, he explores the idea of an inner power that draws strength from unity, tradition, and faith.
These verses suggest that for Modi, nationalism and spirituality are not in conflict. They seamlessly coexist, feeding into a shared sense of purpose. Even in his firmest declarations, there is a sense of quiet resolve. This softer, more meditative tone stands in contrast to his fiery political speeches.
Of course, there are differing views on how much his poetry shapes public perception. Some see it as a genuine reflection of a lifelong habit of introspection, while others question whether it serves to humanise a strong political persona.
He has written essays, books, and columns in Gujarati journals long before national recognition came his way. His creative writing is not a recent addition to his image but a quiet companion through the years.
One feature that stands out in Modi’s poetry is its clarity. He avoids dense metaphor or ornate language. Instead, he uses direct imagery: the soldier, the sun, the soil, the flame of hope.
In a political world often dominated by strategy and statements, this creative dimension adds another element. Modi’s poetry reminds us that behind the public figure is a person who is shaped not just by policy and politics but also by memory, belief, and emotion.
Whether one views it as art, messaging, or a personal ritual, Modi’s poetry offers a different lens through which to understand the man.
Vijay Nu Parod Language: Gujarati
Theme: The poem touches upon the topics of national resurgence, collective struggle, and a spiritual awakening leading to victory. While it is not directly about a political event or war, its tone of awakening, resilience, and societal transformation makes it strongly patriotic. (published Sadhana Magazine)
Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki,Main Desh Nahi Mitne Dunga
