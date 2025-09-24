The poet behind the politician: Modi’s creative side

NEW DELHI: “Every Jawan is a farmer— sowing the seeds of future victory with his own blood, so that our tomorrow never wilts.” These lines, from a poem written during the Kargil War in 1999, are not from none other than PM Narendra Modi.

Known for his decisive leadership, sharp administrative acumen, and powerful public speaking, Modi is also a poet and it remains an enduring part of his identity.

Writing mostly in Gujarati and Hindi, he has, for decades, poured his thoughts into verse, offering glimpses into his emotions, reflections, and the deeper impulses that perhaps shape his worldview.

His poetry, often lucid and evocative, holds a mirror to his inner world. It explores themes such as patriotism, spirituality, perseverance, and duty, weaving them into narratives that range from the deeply personal to the broadly national.

It is not poetry of detachment or distance, but verses connected to the country’s soul. Modi’s poems have often accompanied his political journey. They reflect an individual who seeks to find clarity in contemplation and strength in silence.

Whether during times of war, celebration, or transition, his words seem to rise with the moment, as a personal reflection or public message or both. Patriotism is a recurring theme in many of his poems. In Kargil, written during the military conflict with Pakistan, he draws a striking parallel between soldiers and farmers, two figures central to India’s being as a nation.