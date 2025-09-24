Trump’s claims on paracetamol’s link to autism unscientific: Experts

NEW DELHI: Former World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Tuesday said there is no scientific basis to United States President Donald Trump’s statement that the common painkiller Tylenol, known as paracetamol in India, is linked to autism.

Speaking with this paper, the Indian paediatrician said Trump’s remarks had created panic. She stressed that paracetamol is “still the safest drug for pregnant women.”

“There is no new evidence that links paracetamol use to autism,” she said. “I don’t know what prompted him (Trump) to make such remarks. It seems premature and rushed. The sudden announcement has created a lot of panic.”

Swaminathan said that while some past studies had shown some link, the association was “weak” and there has been “no new research”.

Trump, speaking at a press conference at the White House on Monday, told pregnant women to avoid Tylenol. “Don’t take Tylenol. Fight like hell not to take it. There may be a point where you have to, and that you’ll have to work out with yourself,” he said, flanked by public health officials. “I’ll say it. It’s not good. For this reason, they are strongly recommending that women limit Tylenol use during pregnancy unless medically necessary.”

Soon after, the US drug regulator said it would add a label to paracetamol warning of an increased risk of autism and ADHD in children.

The claim was rejected by the WHO, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and UK health agencies. At a press conference on Tuesday, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said, “The evidence remains inconsistent.” He added, “We know that vaccines do not cause autism. Vaccines, as I said, save countless lives. So, this is something that science has proven, and these things should not be really questioned.”