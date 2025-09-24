UPITS 2025 set to showcase confluence of investment, innovation, and culture of Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) is set to take off at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday.
Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the mega event will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and will present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage.
More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims at creating a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state’s diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.
The inaugural edition of the trade show in 2023 featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers.
The second edition expanded to 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers, and five lakh visitors, generating export orders worth over Rs 2,200 crore and direct sales of Rs 40 crore.
With more than double the growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global platform for business and investment.
A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion in Hall No. 9, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district.
From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of Uttar Pradesh’s craftsmanship from local to global.
The pavilion will also create opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers, and international buyers.
Russia will participate in the tradeshow as the partner country.
On September 26, the Russia–India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations.
This dialogue will not only strengthen economic cooperation but also pave the way for technological partnerships, joint ventures, and new business opportunities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The IT and Electronics Department will present a live demonstration of an AI model in a sprawling 200-square-meter pavilion.
Designed with modern amenities, including a curved LED wall, smart video displays, a VIP lounge, and a dedicated startup zone, the pavilion will highlight cutting-edge technological innovations and reflect how the Yogi government has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a rising hub of enterprise, innovation, and digital excellence.
Under the master exhibition layout, Halls 1 to 8 and 15 will serve as centres for B2B activities, while Halls 9, 10, and 12 will focus on B2C interactions, and Halls 11 and 14 will host both B2B and B2C activities.
The ground floor will feature exhibits from UPSIDA, Invest UP, GNIDA, YEIDA, Civil Aviation, the Russia Pavilion, IT/ITES, Electrical-Electronics, Tourism, Clean Mission, ODOP, Agriculture, Dairy, Textiles, and Logistics.
The second floor will serve as the venue for inaugurations, B2B meetings, knowledge sessions, showcases of renewable energy, defence manufacturing, health, education, and culture.
There will be 25 food stalls dedicated to the cuisine of Uttar Pradesh on the “Swad Uttar Pradesh” theme.
Visitors will be able to savour traditional delicacies such as Moradabadi dal, Banarasi paan and lassi, Panchhi petha, Jain shikanji, Mathura peda, and Khurja’s khurchan.
Under CM Yuva scheme, Hall No. 18A will host 150 innovative stalls featuring franchise-based ventures, technology-driven business models, agritech, healthtech, and startup ideas.
On September 27, MoUs will be signed with 27 premier educational institutions. Bankers and industry leaders will extend financial and strategic support. CM Yuva Fellows from all 75 districts will also showcase local brands, amplified by a digital campaign and the platform conclave.cmyuva.org.in to connect youth with opportunities.
Beyond business, UPITS 2025 will celebrate the cultural ethos of Uttar Pradesh.
Visitors will be treated with performances of Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, and Tharu folk traditions, along with soulful Sufi music, graceful Kathak performances and light music sessions.
Star artistes, including Dinesh Lal ‘Nirahua,’ Padmashree Malini Awasthi, and Pratibha Singh Baghel will add grandeur to the evenings.