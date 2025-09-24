UPITS 2025 set to showcase confluence of investment, innovation, and culture of Uttar Pradesh

LUCKNOW: The third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) is set to take off at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida on Thursday.

Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the mega event will be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi and will present Uttar Pradesh’s industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage.

More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims at creating a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state’s diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

The inaugural edition of the trade show in 2023 featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers.

The second edition expanded to 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers, and five lakh visitors, generating export orders worth over Rs 2,200 crore and direct sales of Rs 40 crore.

With more than double the growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global platform for business and investment.

A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion in Hall No. 9, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district.

From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of Uttar Pradesh’s craftsmanship from local to global.