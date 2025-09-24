Uttar Pradesh: Mirzapur folk singer, husband arrested for derogatory song on goddess Durga

LUCKNOW: Mirzapur-based folk singer Saroj Sargam was arrested along with her husband for allegedly uploading a song containing derogatory remarks against Goddess Durga on her YouTube channel, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to police sources, Sargam, a resident of Garhwa village in Mirzapur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, posted the video on September 19. The content of the video triggered outrage among members of the Hindu community.

Following the public outcry, Sub-Inspector Santosh Kumar Rai of Madihan Police Station lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the couple.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Somen Barma stated that a surveillance and cyber team was involved in the investigation.

“Acting on the viral video, an FIR was registered on September 19. During the investigation, evidence confirmed the involvement of Saroj Sargam and her husband. Both were arrested,” SSP Barma told the media.

Sargam was arrested on Tuesday along with her husband Ram Milan Bind, who, according to the police, was responsible for producing and directing the controversial video.