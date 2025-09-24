Waqf Act brought to snatch away Muslims' sacred places: Asaduddin Owaisi

KISHANGANJ: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday alleged that the Waqf (Amendment) Act has been brought by the Narendra Modi government to "snatch away" mosques and other sacred places of Muslims.

The Hyderabad MP was addressing a rally in Kishanganj district of Bihar, where he launched 'Seemanchal Nyay Yatra', a three-day whirlwind tour aimed at boosting his party's prospects in the state's Muslim-dominated region, ahead of assembly polls.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought the Waqf Bill, not with any bona fide intentions, but to snatch away masjids, idgahs and qabristans. He did not realise that these properties belonged to Allah and no one else," Owaisi told the rally in Kochadhaman assembly segment.

"God willing, Modi will never succeed in his unholy intentions (naapaak mansube).

Muslims will continue to offer prayers at their mosques till the world exists.

Places considered holy by the believers in Allah will not fall into the hands of BJP-RSS," he added.