Will join INDIA alliance in Bihar if AIMIM gets to contest six seats: Owaisi

Notably, the AIMIM had contested 20 seats, winning five of these, in the last assembly polls.

It was blamed for the Mahagathbandhan's failure to get a majority, by cutting into Muslim votes, especially in the Seemanchal region, which has a sizeable population of the minority community.

However, barring the Bihar unit president Akhtarul Iman, all MLAs elected on AIMIM tickets joined the RJD two years after the elections.

Owaisi bristled when he was told about Tejashwi Yadav's reported remark that the RJD could accommodate AIMIM in Bihar "if we get a few seats to contest in Hyderabad."

He shot back: "They are very much a part of INDIA bloc and the Congress is in power in Telangana. Let them contest elections there and get votes if they wish. I have no problem."

Asked why his party has been reaching out only to the RJD and not to other alliance partners like Congress and the Left, Owaisi replied, "It is because they are leading the INDIA bloc in the state."

The Hyderabad MP, who is a trained barrister, described as "wrong and unconstitutional" the cases lodged against Muslim youths in Uttar Pradesh for putting up posters with the slogan 'I love Mohammad'.

He said, "The FIRs violate the right to freedom of religion guaranteed in Article 25 of the Constitution. The contention of the UP Police that it cannot allow a new practice is not valid. Muslims have always adored their Prophet."