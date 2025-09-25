1,000 volunteers to join war against drugs in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS) as part of its ongoing campaign against substance abuse.

Accordingly, the government has planned to rope in over 1,000 anti-Chitta (cocaine) volunteers to foster a structured partnership between the police, public, and other stakeholders.

The initiative aims to create a strong community-based framework to supplement police efforts in tackling the drug menace.

Acting on an announcement made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Independence Day function at Sarkaghat in Mandi district, the state police have forwarded a detailed proposal to the government for implementation.

Under the ACVS, volunteers will play an active role in: Spreading awareness about the harmful effects of Chitta and other narcotics, reporting suspicious activities, hotspots, and offenders to the police through confidential channels, participating in awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and communities.

They will also support anti-drug initiatives such as rallies, street plays, awareness drives, and social media campaigns, while helping connect affected individuals and families with counselling and rehabilitation centres.

In recognition of their service, registered volunteers will receive an honorarium.

An official spokesperson said, “The state government has prioritized the fight against drug abuse over the past two and a half years. Several initiatives have already been implemented, and this new scheme is expected to further strengthen our efforts by enhancing ground-level intelligence, raising awareness among youth and communities, improving rehabilitation linkages, and fostering stronger public-police partnerships — all aimed at achieving the vision of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.”