1,000 volunteers to join war against drugs in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to launch the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS) as part of its ongoing campaign against substance abuse.
Accordingly, the government has planned to rope in over 1,000 anti-Chitta (cocaine) volunteers to foster a structured partnership between the police, public, and other stakeholders.
The initiative aims to create a strong community-based framework to supplement police efforts in tackling the drug menace.
Acting on an announcement made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Independence Day function at Sarkaghat in Mandi district, the state police have forwarded a detailed proposal to the government for implementation.
Under the ACVS, volunteers will play an active role in: Spreading awareness about the harmful effects of Chitta and other narcotics, reporting suspicious activities, hotspots, and offenders to the police through confidential channels, participating in awareness campaigns in schools, colleges, and communities.
They will also support anti-drug initiatives such as rallies, street plays, awareness drives, and social media campaigns, while helping connect affected individuals and families with counselling and rehabilitation centres.
In recognition of their service, registered volunteers will receive an honorarium.
An official spokesperson said, “The state government has prioritized the fight against drug abuse over the past two and a half years. Several initiatives have already been implemented, and this new scheme is expected to further strengthen our efforts by enhancing ground-level intelligence, raising awareness among youth and communities, improving rehabilitation linkages, and fostering stronger public-police partnerships — all aimed at achieving the vision of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.”
To ensure their safety, volunteers will not be involved in field-level identification. The police will maintain strict confidentiality regarding their identities and provide protection in sensitive cases. Volunteers will also undergo a structured two-day training program covering the basics of the NDPS Act, police procedures, and methods of community engagement.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated, “Since assuming office, we have declared a war against substance abuse and implemented numerous initiatives. Unlike the previous BJP government, we have enforced the PIT-NDPS Act, seized properties worth over Rs 42 crore from drug mafias, and made drug testing for Chitta mandatory in police recruitment. Our government is committed to protecting the youth from the menace of Chitta and has taken concrete steps over the past two and a half years to achieve this goal.”
Students should declare they'll remain drug-free
Meanwhile, in a related development, the Director of Higher Education has issued an official order to all principals of government and private colleges in the state. As per the directive, principals must ensure that, at the time of admission, each student submits a signed undertaking declaring their awareness of the consequences of drug abuse and their commitment to remain drug-free.
This directive follows a letter from Himachal Pradesh DGP Ashok Tewari to the Secretary (Education), requesting that necessary instructions be issued to all educational institutions — including private schools, colleges, and professional and technical institutes — to implement this undertaking requirement during admissions.