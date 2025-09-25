40 minor girls found locked inside toilet of unregistered madrassa in UP's Bahraich

LUCKNOW: Around 40 minor girls, aged between nine and 14 years, were found locked inside a toilet of an unregistered madrassa in Bahraich district of central UP, officials said on Thursday.

According to Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Payagpur Ashwini Kumar Pandey, the girls were located during an inspection. He claimed that the district administration had received repeated complaints regarding the functioning of an illegal madrassa inside a three-storey building in Pahalwara village under Payagpur tehsil.

Pandey said that the team of officials went to the madrassa building for an inspection on Wednesday. The madrassa operators initially tried to stop them from going upstairs. “With accompanying police authorities, as we entered the premises, we found the toilet on the terrace locked," he said.

When the door was opened by female police personnel, the 40 girls hiding inside came out one by one. The girls looked frightened and were unable to say anything clearly, said the SDM.