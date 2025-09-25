Ayodhya Mosque trust to come up with new blueprint for approval of authorities

LUCKNOW: The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation — the trust overseeing the construction of the proposed mosque in Ayodhya — is considering submitting a new design inspired by the local architectural style. Instead of a glass façade and other modern decorative elements, the mosque will now be designed in alignment with local sentiments and traditional aesthetics.

As the decision to revise the design was made last year, the trust did not follow up with the local development authority to get the original building plans approved.

The day-to-day functioning of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation, the trust pursuing the construction of the mosque, is managed by a group of eight life trustees with Zufar Ahmad Faruqi as its Chairman and Athar Husain as Secretary.

Faruqi is also the Chairman of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board.

The trust has six more members, including vice-president Adnan Farrukh Shah, a prominent cleric from Gorakhpur, treasurer Faiz Aftab, a Meerut-based businessman, and Mohd Rasheed, Imran Ahmed, Zunaid Siddiqui, and Saud Uz Zaman as members. Rasheed, Ahmed, and Siddiqui are businessmen from Lucknow, while Zaman is from Banda.

In addition to the life trustees, several other individuals are associated with the trust in various capacities, contributing insights and participating in different committees.