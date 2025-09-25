BJP names Dharmendra Pradhan poll in-charge for Bihar, Bhupender Yadav for Bengal

The BJP on Thursday announced major organisational appointments ahead of crucial state elections, naming Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as election in-charges for Bihar and West Bengal, respectively.

Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda, BJP vice president, has been tasked with overseeing the party’s campaign in Tamil Nadu, where it remains a junior ally to the AIADMK.

Bihar is expected to go to polls in November, while elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are likely in March-April next year.

The party also named Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil and UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya as co-incharges for Bihar. Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb and Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol will serve as co-incharges for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, respectively.

Pradhan and Yadav are seasoned strategists, having led the BJP’s election efforts across multiple states.

