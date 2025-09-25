CDS General Anil Chauhan: Non-use of Air Force in 1962 a 'critical missed opportunity'

NEW DELHI: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has termed the non-deployment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) during the 1962 war with China as a "critical missed opportunity", stating that the decision significantly limited India's military response. However, he asserted that much has changed in India’s strategic posture since then.

In a recorded message played on Wednesday at the release of the revised edition of the late Lieutenant General S.P.P. Thorat’s autobiography Reveille to Retreat in Pune, General Chauhan also reflected on the shortcomings of the Forward Policy adopted by India before the war. He argued that applying it uniformly to Ladakh and the North East Frontier Agency (present-day Arunachal Pradesh) was flawed, given the two regions’ differing terrains and historical contexts.

IAF Could Have Altered 1962 War Outcome

"That was a critical missed opportunity. Air power could have slowed, if not halted, the Chinese advance. The assumption that it would escalate the conflict doesn't stand scrutiny today," said the CDS, India’s senior-most military officer. He added that the geography, especially in the northeast, offered shorter turnaround times and logistical advantages to the IAF, which could have delivered significant payloads effectively.