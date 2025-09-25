EC revises counting rules: Postal ballots to finish before final EVM round

NEW DELHI: Seeking to brig in more transparency, the Election Commission has streamlined the process of counting of postal ballots in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Till now, on the day of counting, postal ballot counting starts at 8 am and EVM counting at 8:30 am.

According to the earlier instructions, EVM counting could theoretically go on irrespective of the stage of postal ballot counting, and chances of it getting completed before the completion of postal ballot counting cannot be ruled out.

Although, counting of postal ballots generally gets completed before the counting of EVMs, to ensure uniformity and utmost clarity in the counting process, the Election Commission has now decided that the penultimate (second last) round of EVM counting will be taken up only after the counting of postal ballots is completed at the counting centre where postal ballot counting is being done.