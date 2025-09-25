Elephant-calf falls into well, rescue operation underway in Jharkhand

RANCHI: An elephant and its calf fell into a 25-feet deep well while crossing farmland at Hesapoda village in Parsadih forest under Gola police station in Ramgarh on Thursday. After being informed about the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched.

According to forest officials, both the mother elephant and its calf are safe, and efforts are underway to rescue them.

“A rescue operation is being planned using a JCB machine and other equipment,” said one of the forest officials.

They have appealed to villagers to maintain a distance from the spot, avoid crowding, and cooperate with the forest officials during the rescue.

Forest officers said the elephants fell into the well during the night. Villagers informed them on Thursday morning, and the rescue team was dispatched immediately.