Former SP MLA Irfan Solanki granted bail by Allahabad HC after 24 months in jail

LUCKNOW: Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Sisamau in Kanpur, Irfan Solanki, was granted bail on Thursday in a case filed against him under the Gangster Act. His brother Rizwan Solanki and associate Israel Aatewala also secured bail.

The decision, delivered by Justice Sameer Jain of the Allahabad High Court, had been reserved on September 2. It clears the way for Solanki’s release from Maharajganj Jail, where he and his associates had been lodged for 24 months. During the hearing, the state government, represented by Additional Advocate General Manish Goyal, opposed the bail, arguing that Irfan was the main accused and not entitled to relief. Defence counsel Imran Ullah countered that other co-accused had already been granted bail and that the same principle should apply. The court accepted the argument and extended bail to all three accused.

Irfan Solanki was booked under the Gangster Act on December 26, 2022, after being accused of setting a temporary house belonging to his neighbour, Najir Fatima, on fire in an attempt to force her family to vacate the property, so the legislator’s family could occupy it.