Government inks contract with HAL for procurement of 97 Tejas jets for IAF

NEW DELHI: The defence ministry on Thursday sealed a Rs 62,370 crore deal with the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to procure 97 Tejas light combat aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

The signing of the contract came over a month after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi green-lighted the mega procurement.

It is the second such contract awarded to the state-run aerospace behemoth.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for procurement of 83 Tejas MK-1A jets for the IAF.

A contract was signed with the HAL for 97 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft- Mk1A with associated equipment for the IAF at a cost of Rs 62,370 crore (excluding taxes), the ministry said.

The advanced jet will feature Swayam Raksha Kavach and control actuators, with over 64 per cent indigenous content and 67 new indigenous items, it said. The deliveries will start in 2027-28, it said.

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters.

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons have gone down to 31 from officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Tejas is a multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.