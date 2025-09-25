Government will continue ban on wheat & flour exports: Prahlad Joshi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday declined the industry’s request for permission to export wheat and flour, emphasising that domestic needs will be prioritised over exports.

India has maintained a ban on wheat exports since 2022. During his address to the Roller Flour Miller Federation of India (RFMFI), he urged the industry to help in expanding wheat acreage and increase production to meet domestic requirements and buffer stock.

Wheat production has not met expectations since 2022, hindering the country’s ability to achieve its procurement targets. The procurement levels reached 43.32 million metric tonnes (mmt) in 2021-22, but experienced a sharp decline due to adverse weather.

According to government data, procurement came down to 18.78 mmt in 2022-23 and then rose to 26.58 mmt in 2023-24; 26.59 mmt in 2024-25, and 30.02 mmt in 2025-26 during the rabi marketing season.

This year there are concerns regarding wheat production in Punjab – India’s food bowl. The state is facing severe siltation of agricultural fields due to the worst flooding in four decades, which may adversely affect wheat sowing and production.

Punjab received around 50% more rainfall than normal, according to the IMD data. In the 2024-25 procurement season, Punjab contributed 11.92 mmt, accounting for approximately 40% of the total central pool.