Guwahati Diary | World Rhino Day tribute to singer Zubeen Garg

On World Rhino Day, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve honoured singer-composer Zubeen Garg with a bicycle rally and tree plantation drive. The rally moved from Bokakhat to the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, while 52 fruit-bearing trees were planted for animals. Garg, who died recently in Singapore under mysterious circumstances, was known for his love of animals and often adopted stray cats and dogs. In 2018, PETA India had recognised his efforts with its “Hero to Animals” award. Meanwhile, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed Assam’s commitment to rhino conservation.

$125-mn Centre-ADB pact for urban projects

The Centre has signed a $125 million loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank to boost urban services and climate resilience in Assam. The project will improve livability, including metered water supply, for 3.6 lakh residents across six district headquarters—Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, and Nalbari—and Guwahati. Key plans include water treatment plants with a capacity of 72 million litres daily and installation of 800 km of distribution pipelines. In Guwahati, stormwater management will be upgraded in the Bahini Basin through flood diversion channels, drainage systems, and a retention pond.