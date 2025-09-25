Haryana launches ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ to empower women with Rs 2,100 monthly assistance

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a welfare scheme offering Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, widely regarded as the architect of Antyodaya.
The BJP-led Haryana Government marked the occasion with a state-level ceremony at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, dedicating it to development, women’s empowerment, and the upliftment of the most marginalised.
Unveiling the ambitious scheme, Chief Minister Saini said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the economic and social standing of women. He also launched a dedicated mobile application to ensure seamless implementation, allowing women to apply, verify eligibility, and raise grievances without visiting government offices or Common Service Centres.
To support applicants, a toll-free number (1800 180 2231) and a helpline (0172 488 0500) have been made available. During the launch event, live registrations of five eligible women were conducted. Saini shared that since the app’s release, nearly 50,000 women had downloaded it and around 8,000 had already submitted applications.
In the first phase, approximately 20 lakh women in Haryana are expected to benefit. The scheme is open to both married and unmarried women aged between 23 and 60 years, from families with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh. Eligible beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,100 per month directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). Notably, multiple eligible women within the same household can avail the benefit.
An annual budget of Rs 5,000 crore has been sanctioned for the scheme for the financial year 2025–26.
Saini emphasised the scheme’s transparency and user-friendliness, stating: “Women will not need to visit any Common Service Centres or government offices — they will be able to apply directly from their mobile phones at home. Those eligible as of 25 September can begin applying immediately, while others may do so upon becoming eligible.”
Encouraging young women to take advantage of the scheme, he urged those approaching the age of 23 to mark their birthday by applying. The Chief Minister also noted that the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana represents the fulfilment of the 42nd promise out of the 217 commitments made in the government’s Sankalp Patra, with 90 of these set to be fulfilled by year-end.
Additionally, Saini inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 326.25 crore. These included 31 health-related initiatives worth Rs 78.04 crore, 97 new projects amounting to Rs 78.12 crore, and the renovation of 10 health institutions costing Rs 80.72 crore. Foundation stones were also laid for one project each from the Public Works Department and Urban Local Bodies, together totalling Rs 89.37 crore.