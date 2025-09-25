Haryana launches ‘Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana’ to empower women with Rs 2,100 monthly assistance

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today launched the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, a welfare scheme offering Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women, on the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, widely regarded as the architect of Antyodaya.

The BJP-led Haryana Government marked the occasion with a state-level ceremony at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, dedicating it to development, women’s empowerment, and the upliftment of the most marginalised.

Unveiling the ambitious scheme, Chief Minister Saini said the initiative is aimed at strengthening the economic and social standing of women. He also launched a dedicated mobile application to ensure seamless implementation, allowing women to apply, verify eligibility, and raise grievances without visiting government offices or Common Service Centres.

To support applicants, a toll-free number (1800 180 2231) and a helpline (0172 488 0500) have been made available. During the launch event, live registrations of five eligible women were conducted. Saini shared that since the app’s release, nearly 50,000 women had downloaded it and around 8,000 had already submitted applications.