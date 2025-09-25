Jharkhand government gears up to launch ‘Maiyan Balwaan Yojana’

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is set to introduce the ‘Maiyan Balwaan Yojana,’ a new initiative aimed at empowering women in the state. Building on the success of the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana,’ which provides financial assistance to women, the new scheme focuses on promoting entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.

Under the ‘Maiyan Balwaan Yojana,’ women in the state will receive the necessary financial assistance and resources to start a business through the Jharkhand Opportunities for Harnessing Rural Growth (JOHAR) Scheme.

According to government sources, the scheme is likely to be launched on the 25th anniversary of Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15. The plan is being prepared and will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.

Officials said the primary objective of the scheme is to economically empower women beneficiaries of the Maiya Samman Yojana. Efforts will be made to support women entrepreneurs and engage them in self-employment.

Under the scheme, women beneficiaries will be linked to self-help groups (SHGs) and provided with opportunities for self-employment.

“The government wants the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ not to remain stagnant in banks. Women should use it to establish their own businesses, for which the state government will provide funds under the JOHAR Yojana,” said an official, requesting anonymity. The blueprint for the scheme is being prepared, following which a proposal will be sent to the cabinet for approval.

The official also stated that the department is making all efforts to launch the scheme by November 15.