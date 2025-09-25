Jharkhand government gears up to launch ‘Maiyan Balwaan Yojana’

RANCHI: The Jharkhand government is set to introduce the ‘Maiyan Balwaan Yojana,’ a new initiative aimed at empowering women in the state. Building on the success of the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana,’ which provides financial assistance to women, the new scheme focuses on promoting entrepreneurship and economic self-reliance.
Under the ‘Maiyan Balwaan Yojana,’ women in the state will receive the necessary financial assistance and resources to start a business through the Jharkhand Opportunities for Harnessing Rural Growth (JOHAR) Scheme.
According to government sources, the scheme is likely to be launched on the 25th anniversary of Jharkhand Foundation Day on November 15. The plan is being prepared and will soon be submitted to the Cabinet for approval.
Officials said the primary objective of the scheme is to economically empower women beneficiaries of the Maiya Samman Yojana. Efforts will be made to support women entrepreneurs and engage them in self-employment.
Under the scheme, women beneficiaries will be linked to self-help groups (SHGs) and provided with opportunities for self-employment.
“The government wants the monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 under the ‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ not to remain stagnant in banks. Women should use it to establish their own businesses, for which the state government will provide funds under the JOHAR Yojana,” said an official, requesting anonymity. The blueprint for the scheme is being prepared, following which a proposal will be sent to the cabinet for approval.
The official also stated that the department is making all efforts to launch the scheme by November 15.
The Chief Minister has repeatedly emphasised that women should use the funds under the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ for the overall development of themselves and their families. He also assured that if additional funds are required for self-employment, the government is ready to provide support.
Notably, under the Maiyan Samman Yojana, the state government is distributing approximately Rs 1,250 crore per month to beneficiaries. The new scheme aims to ensure that this financial assistance becomes not just a relief but also a vehicle for change and self-reliance.
The Maiyan Samman Yojana, Hemant Soren Government’s flagship programme, provides women between the ages of 18-49 with Rs 2,500 every month. Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore tabled the annual budget of Rs 1,45,400 crore for FY 2025-26 in the Jharkhand Assembly on March 3, out of which Rs 13,363 crore has been allocated for the Maiyan Samman Yojana.
Launched to provide direct financial assistance to economically vulnerable women, the Maiyan Samman Yojana has become a cornerstone of Jharkhand’s social welfare strategy. The scheme played a key role in the last assembly election, where it was seen as a game-changer.
The World Bank has also praised the ‘Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana’ for its contribution to economic development and poverty alleviation in the state.