Maoists in Jharkhand will not be able to see dawn of 2026: DGP Anurag Gupta

RANCHI: Jharkhand DGP Anurag Gupta said that the Maoists in Jharkhand will not be able to see the dawn of 2026; either they will be gunned down by the security forces or they will be put behind bars. While talking to the media persons in Gumla on Wednesday, the DGP informed that as many as 32 Maoists of different organisations have been killed in Jharkhand in 2025.

“As of now, a total of 32 rebels belonging to different Maoist outfit have been killed in 2025. Now, all I can say is, any of the Maoists in Jharkhand would not be able to see the dawn of 2026; they will either by gunned down by security forces or put behind bars,” said the DGP. Those who dare to open fire on our police personnel or officers, will be given a reply in that language only, he added.

DGP said that the remaining Maoists, rebels, gangsters, organised criminals, extortionists or whatever name you want to call them, will be finished from Jharkhand. The DGP also warned the Maoists that if they want to save their lives, they should put their guns down before the police as they cannot run away from them any more. He said the police have accurate intelligence inputs about their whereabouts, the weapons they have, who they meet, where they stay, from where they are getting money, and who is funding them.

“Police are capable of reaching out to them and neutralising them; therefore, I suggest to them that they should surrender before the police as soon as possible or their end is not very far,” said the DGP. Notably, the DGP was on a visit to Gumla on Wednesday to boost the morale of the security forces, who had gunned down three members of the banned Maoist outfit, Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), including two Sub-zonal Commanders.