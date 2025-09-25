MHA redeploys CAPF troops from J&K to intensify final offensive against naxals

NEW DELHI: In light of recent successes by security forces against Left-Wing Extremists in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to redeploy over 75 percent of the 425 additional Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies, initially deployed for the Amarnath Yatra and later retained in Jammu & Kashmir, to Naxal-affected regions for a final offensive against the extremists driven by Leftist ideology, officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, this redeployment is part of the government’s broader strategy to inject renewed vigour into operations targeting Naxal operatives and their leadership. “The troops withdrawn from J&K are expected to be deployed in the ‘Red Zone’ in the coming weeks,” a senior security official said.

The movement of forces from J&K to the Naxal-dominated regions of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra is in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s target of eliminating Naxalism from the country by 31 March 2026, a deadline he has reiterated on multiple occasions.