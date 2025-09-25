MHA redeploys CAPF troops from J&K to intensify final offensive against naxals

NEW DELHI: In light of recent successes by security forces against Left-Wing Extremists in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has decided to redeploy over 75 percent of the 425 additional Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies, initially deployed for the Amarnath Yatra and later retained in Jammu & Kashmir, to Naxal-affected regions for a final offensive against the extremists driven by Leftist ideology, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, this redeployment is part of the government’s broader strategy to inject renewed vigour into operations targeting Naxal operatives and their leadership. “The troops withdrawn from J&K are expected to be deployed in the ‘Red Zone’ in the coming weeks,” a senior security official said.
The movement of forces from J&K to the Naxal-dominated regions of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra is in line with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s target of eliminating Naxalism from the country by 31 March 2026, a deadline he has reiterated on multiple occasions.
A senior security official stated, “We have planned large-scale, decisive operations in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Maharashtra aimed at neutralising top Maoist leaders. The objective is to dismantle their command structure and ultimately eradicate Naxalism.”
The plan prioritises Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Odisha, particularly in light of intelligence reports indicating the presence of several high-ranking Maoist leaders in these regions. Area domination efforts will incorporate new tactical strategies, the official added.
Meanwhile, counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir continue under the Indian Army, local police, and the CAPFs. However, no additional reinforcements are currently planned, based on an assessment of the prevailing security scenario. The government’s immediate priority has shifted to the so-called ‘Red Zones’.
Underscoring this more aggressive approach, security forces achieved a significant breakthrough in the Abhujmad forests of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. Two senior CPI (Maoist) Central Committee members, Raju Dada alias Katta Ramachandra Reddy (63) and Kosa Dada alias Kadari Satyanarayana Reddy (67), were killed in an encounter near the Chhattisgarh–Maharashtra border. Both carried bounties of Rs 40 lakh each and were longstanding members of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee. They were accused of orchestrating several deadly attacks on security personnel and civilians over the past three decades.