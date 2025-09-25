Over 70 per cent of undergraduate seats go unfilled in state-run colleges of West Bengal

KOLKATA: More than 70 per cent of first-year undergraduate seats in West Bengal's state-run colleges are vacant even after two rounds of counselling for admission, an official said on Thursday.

There are a total of 9,36,215 undergraduate seats in state-run and state-aided colleges in the state.

While 4,21,301 lakh candidates had registered in the centralised admission portal, only 2,69,777 got admitted, filling up 28.81 per cent seats, he said.

In comparison, last year, 4.44 lakh seats were filled, he added.

In the first phase of counselling, 2.30 lakh students were enrolled, while in the second phase, over 39,000 students got admitted, according to the official of the Higher Education Department.

"The situation is unusual but not unexpected as the delay in completion of the admission process made a section of students apprehensive and opt for autonomous colleges or private institutions," he said.

Asked if there will be another round of counselling after the Durga Puja vacation, the official said it would disrupt the academic calendar.

Lady Brabourne College principal Siuli Sarkar told PTI that less than 50 per cent of the 630-635 seats in her college are vacant, which is unusual.

"Many seats in Economics and Statistics are yet to be filled. I am getting emails from candidates who could not make the cut but are willing to get admitted after the necessary screening. Since the entire admission process was centralised, we hope something is done to address the issue and fill the vacant seats," she said.