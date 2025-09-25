PM Modi chairs 49th meeting of PRAGATI, reviews eight critical projects worth Rs 65,000 crores

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the 49th meeting of PRAGATI — the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation — reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects spanning sectors such as railways, mines, power, and water resources, among others.
The Prime Minister focused on the detailed progress of these projects, emphasising the importance of their timely completion while ensuring that quality tests are maintained in accordance with the established norms.
The reviewed projects, located across various industrial corridors, were also discussed with officials in details.
The PMO, in a statement, later said "These projects span 15 States and Union Territories across the country, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 65,000 crore."
While reviewing the projects at the South Block, the Prime Minister also stressed that projects under execution must deliver broader benefits to the public and meet all the required technical standards.
PRAGATI, as a platform, brings together the Centre and States to expedite major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure timely delivery.
"Recognised as vital drivers of economic growth and public welfare, the projects were reviewed with emphasis on clear timelines, effective inter-agency coordination, and prompt resolution of bottlenecks," the PMO stated.
The Prime Minister also reiterated that delays in project execution result in a double cost — escalating project expenditure and depriving citizens of timely access to essential services and infrastructure.
He directed officials at both the Central and State levels to adopt a result-oriented approach, transforming opportunities into an improved quality of life for the people, while also advancing the goals of ease of living for citizens and ease of doing business for enterprises.
The Prime Minister further emphasised that States and UTs should institutionalise mechanisms at their level for regular review and monitoring of flagship projects, ensuring their timely implementation and the effective resolution of bottlenecks.
He urged all States and UTs to place a strong emphasis on reforms aimed at improving competitiveness, strengthening efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors, stressing that better preparedness through these reforms would enable us to respond swiftly.