PM Modi chairs 49th meeting of PRAGATI, reviews eight critical projects worth Rs 65,000 crores

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while chairing the 49th meeting of PRAGATI — the ICT-enabled multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation — reviewed eight critical infrastructure projects spanning sectors such as railways, mines, power, and water resources, among others.

The Prime Minister focused on the detailed progress of these projects, emphasising the importance of their timely completion while ensuring that quality tests are maintained in accordance with the established norms.

The reviewed projects, located across various industrial corridors, were also discussed with officials in details.

The PMO, in a statement, later said "These projects span 15 States and Union Territories across the country, with a cumulative investment of over Rs 65,000 crore."

While reviewing the projects at the South Block, the Prime Minister also stressed that projects under execution must deliver broader benefits to the public and meet all the required technical standards.

PRAGATI, as a platform, brings together the Centre and States to expedite major projects, address bottlenecks, and ensure timely delivery.