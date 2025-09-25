PM Modi hails Next Generation GST reforms, calls UP a hub of investment at international trade show

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the third edition of the five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre & Mart, describing the recently implemented ‘Next Generation GST reforms’ as a landmark in India’s economic journey.

“The reform has not only provided major relief to consumers but has also energized trade and industry. Monthly savings are directly reaching the pockets of common families, strengthening India’s growth story,” the Prime Minister said.

Addressing investors and entrepreneurs, Modi highlighted the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “UP has emerged as a vibrant hub of investment and progress. The state’s rapid development is the foundation of a self-reliant India,” he said.

Reiterating the importance of ‘Swadeshi’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Modi urged citizens and entrepreneurs to promote products made in India. “Self-reliance is no longer an option but a necessity. Entrepreneurs should design business models and focus on durable, user-friendly products to strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat and build credibility for Indian manufacturing,” he added.

The Prime Minister outlined Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse, citing its connectivity revolution, including expressways, international airports, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the Defence Corridor, which have reduced logistics costs and boosted industrial growth.