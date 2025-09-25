PM Modi hails Next Generation GST reforms, calls UP a hub of investment at international trade show

LUCKNOW: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the third edition of the five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) at the India Expo Centre & Mart, describing the recently implemented ‘Next Generation GST reforms’ as a landmark in India’s economic journey.
“The reform has not only provided major relief to consumers but has also energized trade and industry. Monthly savings are directly reaching the pockets of common families, strengthening India’s growth story,” the Prime Minister said.
Addressing investors and entrepreneurs, Modi highlighted the investment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “UP has emerged as a vibrant hub of investment and progress. The state’s rapid development is the foundation of a self-reliant India,” he said.
Reiterating the importance of ‘Swadeshi’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat, Modi urged citizens and entrepreneurs to promote products made in India. “Self-reliance is no longer an option but a necessity. Entrepreneurs should design business models and focus on durable, user-friendly products to strengthen Atmanirbhar Bharat and build credibility for Indian manufacturing,” he added.
The Prime Minister outlined Uttar Pradesh’s transformation into an industrial powerhouse, citing its connectivity revolution, including expressways, international airports, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the Defence Corridor, which have reduced logistics costs and boosted industrial growth.
He also highlighted flagship initiatives like Namami Gange and One District One Product (ODOP), which are promoting cruise and heritage tourism while placing the state on the global map. Uttar Pradesh accounts for 55% of India’s mobile phone production, and a new semiconductor facility is expected to further enhance the country’s journey toward self-reliance.
Modi also referred to India’s fintech revolution, noting platforms such as UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker, which have empowered both consumers and small vendors.
On defence manufacturing, the Prime Minister said the armed forces are increasingly seeking indigenous products. “Production of AK-203 rifles will soon commence in Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Russia, and the Defence Corridor is set to become a major hub for weapons manufacturing,” he stated.
Looking ahead to India’s vision for 2047, Modi emphasized the country’s potential despite global challenges. “A young and skilled workforce, a vibrant consumer base, and democratic stability make India one of the most attractive destinations for investment. Your efforts will help build a Viksit India under the framework of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath hailed the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show as a platform to transform Antyodaya into Rashtrodaya, said that the event would advance PM Modi’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat through the swadeshi model of 'Make in India, Make for the World.’
Addressing the gathering in the presence of Modi, CM Yogi extended gratitude to PM for rolling out of next-generation GST reforms, calling it a “wonderful Diwali gift” for the poor, farmers, women, youth, middle class, traders, and small and cottage industries. He noted that UP led in apparel, textiles, leather, handicrafts, and carpets, and said GST reforms would help the state meet global economic challenges.
Adityanath said the recent GST reforms, which reduced the previous four tax slabs to two, have revitalized the market, benefiting consumers, labourers, traders, farmers, and ODOP entrepreneurs. “In the past four days, we have felt new vitality in the market,” he noted.
The International Trade Show (UPITS), which hosts 2,250 exhibitors from 75 districts and over 550 buyers from 80 countries, Yogi highlighted as the state’s industrial growth, cultural heritage, and social diversity. Russia was welcomed as the partner country, with more than 532 foreign buyers attending.
The CM also pointed to Uttar Pradesh’s status as the country’s leading GI capital with 77 GI products, noting 75 more applications are underway. He recalled the UP Global Investors Summit 2023, where Rs 40 lakh crore in proposals were received, and Rs 12 lakh crore worth of projects have already materialized, with further groundbreaking planned for November.
Highlighting strong connectivity, improved law and order, and a favourable investment climate, Yogi reiterated PM Modi’s call for self-reliance, urging industry, academia, and society to work together to transform UP into a growth engine of Viksit Bharat.