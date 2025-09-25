Social media post triggers communal violence in Gujarat village; shops vandalised, over 60 detained

AHMEDABAD: A dispute that began on social media escalated into a violent clash in Bahial village late Wednesday night, disrupting Navratri celebrations and leaving the area tense. Sixty people have been arrested, and further combing operations are underway.
As the Navratri Garba was on, a mob stormed the venue, pelted stones, torched four shops, and vandalized vehicles, including those of the police and fire brigade. The situation spiraled out of control as flames lit up the village, forcing terrified residents to flee in panic.
Rioters then targeted police teams, damaging two police vehicles and forcing officers to fire five tear gas shells to disperse the mob. By 4 a.m., police conducted intense combing operations, bringing temporary calm to the area.
By early Thursday, heavy police presence and targeted operations had restored relative calm. Over 200 personnel, including two companies of SRP, have been deployed to maintain round-the-clock security.
District SP Ravi Teja Vasamshetty said preliminary investigations indicate the clash was triggered by tensions following a social media post.
"Around 11 pm, after a person put up a status update, members of one community resorted to stone-pelting and even attempted to set the person's shop on fire. In the chaos, windows of police and fire brigade vehicles were also smashed," he said.
“The mob first tried to burn the shop of the youth who posted the status and then attacked our teams. Sixty arrests have been made, and we have identified 20 more suspects who will be arrested soon,” he added.
News agency PTI, quoting the SP, reported that the clash was reportedly triggered by a social media post made by a Hindu man referencing the ongoing trend ‘I love Muhammad’, which angered members of a religious community.
Local political and community leaders have urged calm, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace during the festival.
Police continue to monitor the area closely to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of residents.
The incident has sparked political and communal reactions. VHP leader Dharmendra Bhavani alleged Hindu youth were being targeted for displaying religious slogans. “A youth put up an ‘I Love Mahadev’ status but was forced to remove it. Despite senior officers being present, the administration failed to act. Bajrang Dal will protect Hindus if needed,” he said.
Rajya Sabha MP Ram Mokaria threatened that Hindus’ patience was wearing thin, urging unity to maintain peace. “Heretical forces are provoking Hindus during our festivals. Tolerance has limits, and people must unite for peace and development instead of disrupting sacred events,” he alleged.
With tensions still simmering, the police is maintaining tight vigil to prevent further violence and ensure Bahial does not witness another night of unrest.
The Bahial clash occurred against a backdrop of intensified police crackdown on Muslims over banners displaying religious slogans and ongoing debates over religious expressions on social media.
According to the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR), at least 21 cases have been registered with over 1,324 Muslims accused and 38 arrested, in connection with banners displaying the slogan “I Love Muhammad."
The crackdown started after an initial case was registered in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur during an Eid Milad-un-Nabi procession. Local Hindu groups objected to the banner, alleging that it was "deliberately" placed in a mixed neighbourhood where Hindu festivals like Ram Navami are traditionally celebrated.
Tensions escalated as both communities accused each other of provocation—Hindus claimed their posters were damaged, while Muslims said they were targeted for expressing devotion.
According to APCR, as many as 16 FIRs were filed in connection with the banners and more than 1,000 Muslims have been identified as accused across districts in UP, including Unnao (8 cases, 85 accused, 5 arrested), Baghpat (150 accused, 2 arrested), Kaiserganj (355 accused), Shahjahanpur (200 accused) and Kaushambi (24 accused, 3 arrested).
Social media amplified the campaign, with hashtags like #ILoveMuhammad trending widely, prompting users to share images and change profile pictures. Political leaders, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, weighed in, noting that expressing religious devotion is protected under the Constitution.
(With inputs from Online Desk and PTI)