Social media post triggers communal violence in Gujarat village; shops vandalised, over 60 detained

AHMEDABAD: A dispute that began on social media escalated into a violent clash in Bahial village late Wednesday night, disrupting Navratri celebrations and leaving the area tense. Sixty people have been arrested, and further combing operations are underway.

As the Navratri Garba was on, a mob stormed the venue, pelted stones, torched four shops, and vandalized vehicles, including those of the police and fire brigade. The situation spiraled out of control as flames lit up the village, forcing terrified residents to flee in panic.

Rioters then targeted police teams, damaging two police vehicles and forcing officers to fire five tear gas shells to disperse the mob. By 4 a.m., police conducted intense combing operations, bringing temporary calm to the area.

By early Thursday, heavy police presence and targeted operations had restored relative calm. Over 200 personnel, including two companies of SRP, have been deployed to maintain round-the-clock security.

District SP Ravi Teja Vasamshetty said preliminary investigations indicate the clash was triggered by tensions following a social media post.

"Around 11 pm, after a person put up a status update, members of one community resorted to stone-pelting and even attempted to set the person's shop on fire. In the chaos, windows of police and fire brigade vehicles were also smashed," he said.

“The mob first tried to burn the shop of the youth who posted the status and then attacked our teams. Sixty arrests have been made, and we have identified 20 more suspects who will be arrested soon,” he added.

News agency PTI, quoting the SP, reported that the clash was reportedly triggered by a social media post made by a Hindu man referencing the ongoing trend ‘I love Muhammad’, which angered members of a religious community.

Local political and community leaders have urged calm, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace during the festival.

Police continue to monitor the area closely to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of residents.