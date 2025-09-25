Uttarakhand exam row: CM Dhami denies ‘paper leak’, labels incident as ‘cheating’ amid arrests

DEHRADUN: A major controversy has erupted over the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination held on 21 September, following allegations that three pages of the question paper were illicitly removed from an exam centre. Despite public outrage, the state government has firmly denied that the incident constitutes a "paper leak".

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami clarified the government's stance, stating that a true paper leak would have occurred only if the question paper, which was officially distributed at 11:00 AM, had surfaced beforehand, such as at 9:00 AM, 10:00 AM, 10:30 AM, or even 10:45 AM. "But nothing of that sort happened," he told reporters, insisting the incident should be categorised as an act of cheating rather than a systemic breach.

Dhami also raised concerns about the timing of the report. "If someone had received some questions, it was their responsibility to inform the police and administration at the appropriate time. Instead, the matter was concealed for several hours," he said, suggesting there may be a deliberate attempt to "defame the entire system" through social media.

"I will not call it a paper leak. You can call it a cheating incident. We have made a law for such incidents. It’s not that there will be no criminals after the law is made, but they will be punished under it. Strict action will be taken in this matter too," the Chief Minister asserted.