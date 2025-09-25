Violence erupts in Gujarat village over social media post; shops vandalised, 60 detained

Violence broke out in Bahiyal village of Gandhinagar district late on Wednesday night following an objectionable social media post, the police said on Thursday.

According to officials, a group of people allegedly vandalised several shops and vehicles and pelted stones, prompting the police to detain around 60 persons in connection with the incident.

"Four shops and five to six vehicles were damaged in the attack," Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told reporters.

The violence was reportedly triggered by a social media post made by a Hindu man referencing the ongoing trend ‘I love Muhammad’, which angered members of the minority community, the SP said.

At around 11 pm on Wednesday, a group allegedly broke the shutters of a shop belonging to the person who had uploaded the WhatsApp status. Goods were taken from the shop and set on fire, the official said.

The group later hurled stones on Hindu areas. Stones were pelted at the group from Hindu areas aswell, the official added.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area, and the situation is now under control. No details of injuries were immediately available.

