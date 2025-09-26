Activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest 'unwarranted': Congress

SRINAGAR: Congress on Friday termed the arrest of climate activist Soman Wangchuk as "unwarranted" and blamed the administration of the Union territory for "mishandling" the situation.

"His arrest is unwarranted. There was no need to take this step; he is the most respectable person, who has always believed in Gandhian ideology. He dedicated himself for the interests of Ladakh," All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir told reporters in Anantnag.

Mir said the Ladakh administration has mishandled the situation and should take its responsibility.

"It was the NDA government that gave him permission for (receiving) foreign funding. Now, they have revoked it to show as if it was the previous government that gave it and they have revoked it. This is the total mishandling of the Ladakh situation. They should take responsibility," he added.

The Dooru MLA said the people of Ladakh want their political empowerment through a UT with assembly status and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.