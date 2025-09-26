Allahabad HC junks Rahul's plea against order remanding matter to magistrate over his remarks in US against Sikhs

The order was challenged before the special MP/MLA sessions court which allowed the revision and remanded the matter to the magisterial court to hear it afresh.

The complainant said in September 2024, during a program in the US, Gandhi said that the environment in India was not good for Sikhs. Mishra claimed there were protests against his statement, calling it provocative and divisive in society, and sought the registration of an FIR against the purported statement in the Sarnath police station of Varanasi.

He moved the magisterial court after failing to get it registered.

Senior Advocate Gopal Chaturvedi, who represented Gandhi, had submitted that Mishra's application did not mention the date of the purported statement.

Additional advocate general Manish Goel, however, said that the point whether there was a prima facie case or not, the high court ought to examine whether it should be decided by the magistrate concerned.

He said if it is a statement on foreign soil by the leader of the opposition against India, then it was a matter of investigation, and further, there was an admission that Gandhi made utterances.