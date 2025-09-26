Begin talks, don’t leave ‘void’ in Ladakh, Opposition tells Centre

NEW DELHI: A day after violent clashes in Ladakh, Opposition parties urged the Centre on Thursday to engage with the people of Ladakh to address their concerns, warning that if a void is left in the border state, someone else would try to fill it.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah warned that Ladakh is sensitive and held the Centre responsible for the current situation.

“Hold talks, don’t talk about holding talks. The leaders in Delhi are responsible for the current situation. They kept them busy with talks that lacked substance. The youth are feeling let down. The government should move faster and resolve the issue,” he said.

Abdullah cautioned that neglect could leave the region vulnerable to outside influence. “I want to tell the government that Ladakh is a border state. China is lurking; they have occupied land. It is time to resolve it quickly. The government should hold talks and resolve it,” Abdullah told reporters here.

Asked about the government blaming climate activist Sonam Wangchuk for the violence, the former CM said the peace activist was not responsible for it.

“Wangchuk has never left the Gandhian way. The youth have sidelined him today. He is not responsible for it. When the BJP lost elections, they imposed the public safety law and put people in jail. Now they are using CBI. The more they use force to suppress, the bigger the danger. I want to tell the government of India not to use force and instead hold dialogue,” he added.