Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit lauds power sector reforms at BSPHCL interactive session

NEW DELHI: Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) on Thursday hosted an event featuring State Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, credited with transforming the state from once “power-starved” to power-sufficient during his tenure as BSPHCL CMD.
In a first-of-its-kind initiative, BSPHCL organised an interactive session in Patna with Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit (IAS). The session, led by Energy Secretary-cum-CMD Manoj Kumar Singh (IAS), saw the chief secretary sharing valuable insights and guidance with officials.
Speaking at the event, Amrit said, "Consumer service strengthens the brand of reliability". He further reminded that electricity is not a luxury, it is a necessity. "As brand ambassadors of the power sector, our responsibility goes beyond supply, we must ensure reliability, responsiveness and service delivery at every level",he asserted while addressing the power officials and employees.
During his tenure in this department, Amrit had not only initiated massive reforms across the power sector, ensuring every village and area of Bihar was electrified, but had also introduced a new corporate structure and aesthetic to Vidyut Bhawan on Bailey Road. Arrangements such as the Power Café, a library, and several other facilities were implemented – changes that are still visible today.
These efforts helped transform a department that was once as neglected and plagued by insufficient power availability. With the open support of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Pratyaya Amrit then turned it into one of the leading departments in the state, with Bihar now being counted among the states with the highest power availability.
During the session, BSPHCL officials said Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit also reflected on the challenges and developments of his tenure, highlighting the hard work behind the transformative changes shared with officials and employees.
"With a capable officer like Manoj Kumar Singh (IAS) at the helm of the department as CMD, and two other accomplished IAS officers – Rahul Kumar as MD of the North Bihar Power Unit and Mahendra Singh as MD of the South Bihar Power Unit – BSPHCL is continuing to set new records in efficient service delivery. This includes prompt public complaint redressal and rapid fault repairs, among other improvements", said a senior source from this sector while speaking to the TNIE on Thursday evening.
The department also shared that the session brought together leadership and employees of BSPHCL and its subsidiary companies for an engaging dialogue on governance, public service and the roadmap for Bihar’s power sector.
CS Pratyaya Amrit shared valuable insights on accountability, innovation & citizen-centric service delivery, inspiring everyone to work with renewed commitment. CMD Manoj Kumar Singh welcomed him and presented the roadmap of the department along with his two MDs.
It may be recalled here that Rahul Kumar, who is now MD of the North Bihar Power Unit, had delivered outstanding service during his tenure as District Magistrate in Purnia.
From facilitating land for the Purnia Airport to setting up libraries and more, Rahul Kumar set many commendable examples. He remains well-remembered by the people of Purnia for his works, especially done in the education sector, for initiating a book donation campaign and establishing libraries in every Panchayat of the district.