Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit lauds power sector reforms at BSPHCL interactive session

NEW DELHI: Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited (BSPHCL) on Thursday hosted an event featuring State Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, credited with transforming the state from once “power-starved” to power-sufficient during his tenure as BSPHCL CMD.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, BSPHCL organised an interactive session in Patna with Bihar Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit (IAS). The session, led by Energy Secretary-cum-CMD Manoj Kumar Singh (IAS), saw the chief secretary sharing valuable insights and guidance with officials.

Speaking at the event, Amrit said, "Consumer service strengthens the brand of reliability". He further reminded that electricity is not a luxury, it is a necessity. "As brand ambassadors of the power sector, our responsibility goes beyond supply, we must ensure reliability, responsiveness and service delivery at every level",he asserted while addressing the power officials and employees.

During his tenure in this department, Amrit had not only initiated massive reforms across the power sector, ensuring every village and area of Bihar was electrified, but had also introduced a new corporate structure and aesthetic to Vidyut Bhawan on Bailey Road. Arrangements such as the Power Café, a library, and several other facilities were implemented – changes that are still visible today.