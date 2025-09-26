Bihar Pavilion at World Food India 2025 showcases state’s entrepreneurial spirit with unique startups, exports

NEW DELHI: The Bihar Pavilion – Invest Bihar was inaugurated on Thursday at Hangar No. 1, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi during the 4th edition of the mega food event World Food India 2025, which will be held until 28 September.
The pavilion was inaugurated by B. Kartikeya Dhanji (IAS), Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, in the presence of senior officials from the Industries Department.
Designed around the theme of "Invest Bihar, Bihar Hai Tayaar… Advantage Bihar," the pavilion features 12 stalls set up by entrepreneurs from across the state. Showcasing the state’s core strengths and aiming to attract maximum investment opportunities, the pavilion drew a large number of visitors on its first day.
Speaking on the occasion, B. Kartikeya Dhanji (IAS) said, "Through Invest Bihar at this mega food event, our primary goal is to encourage global partners and investors to consider Bihar as one of the most suitable states for investment in India."
On the very first day of World Food India 2025, the Bihar Pavilion attracted strong interest from both domestic and international investors. Delegates from various countries visited the pavilion, interacted with officials from the Department of Industries, and discussed in detail the vast investment opportunities available in Bihar.
The pavilion witnessed a large turnout at the MSME stalls, startup stalls, and also at JEEViKA’s stall. The Sudha stall drew considerable attention with its popular offerings such as Gulab Jamun, Gujiya, and Rasgulla, along with newly introduced products.
Amit Kumar Suman, Marketing Manager at Sudha, informed that Sudha has recently exported ghee and Gulab Jamun to the USA and Canada, and negotiations are underway with more importers. Products showcased by JEEViKA also received appreciation from visitors.
A major attraction was Bihar startup Agrifeeder’s stall, where Moringa leaves-based sattu became a crowd favourite. Co-founders Raman Kumar and Priya Pandey shared, "After our popular Sattu with Lemon Leaf, we have now introduced Moringa Leaf Sattu with Channa as our signature product. Focusing on health, we are positioning sattu as a nutritious energy drink and have launched it in six unique flavours. We are also the first company to introduce wheatgrass and chickpea sattu, which we are officially launching here at World Food India 2025."
Another startup, SattuZ, also drew significant attention with its wide range of flavoured sattu. Meanwhile, the stall of Shri Kalisah Khaja from Silao, Nalanda, famous for its traditional sweet, was a major attraction among visitors.
The Invest Bihar Pavilion at World Food India 2025 truly reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of Bihar, bringing together a diverse range of unique, high-quality, and authentic products from the state onto the global platform.