Bihar Pavilion at World Food India 2025 showcases state’s entrepreneurial spirit with unique startups, exports

NEW DELHI: The Bihar Pavilion – Invest Bihar was inaugurated on Thursday at Hangar No. 1, Bharat Mandapam in Delhi during the 4th edition of the mega food event World Food India 2025, which will be held until 28 September.

The pavilion was inaugurated by B. Kartikeya Dhanji (IAS), Secretary, Department of Industries, Government of Bihar, in the presence of senior officials from the Industries Department.

Designed around the theme of "Invest Bihar, Bihar Hai Tayaar… Advantage Bihar," the pavilion features 12 stalls set up by entrepreneurs from across the state. Showcasing the state’s core strengths and aiming to attract maximum investment opportunities, the pavilion drew a large number of visitors on its first day.

Speaking on the occasion, B. Kartikeya Dhanji (IAS) said, "Through Invest Bihar at this mega food event, our primary goal is to encourage global partners and investors to consider Bihar as one of the most suitable states for investment in India."

On the very first day of World Food India 2025, the Bihar Pavilion attracted strong interest from both domestic and international investors. Delegates from various countries visited the pavilion, interacted with officials from the Department of Industries, and discussed in detail the vast investment opportunities available in Bihar.

The pavilion witnessed a large turnout at the MSME stalls, startup stalls, and also at JEEViKA’s stall. The Sudha stall drew considerable attention with its popular offerings such as Gulab Jamun, Gujiya, and Rasgulla, along with newly introduced products.