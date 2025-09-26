BJP launches three-month nationwide campaign to promote Swadeshi products

NEW DELHI: As part of its planned initiative, the BJP on Thursday launched a three-month-long nationwide campaign to promote the use of Swadeshi products, emphasising that it considers all items manufactured in India, including those by foreign companies, as Swadeshi. The BJP will reach out to the public as part of this campaign and encourage them to adopt Swadeshi products in their daily lives.

Announcing the initiative at the party headquarters, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the “Har Ghar Swadeshi” campaign is central to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “We want to create a people’s movement for Swadeshi by reaching out to everyone,” he said.

The campaign, which will run until December 25, will not involve boycotting products, Singh clarified, but will encourage people to prioritise items made in India. As part of the drive, the BJP plans to organise more than 20,000 Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, over 1,000 fairs and 500 Sankalp Rath to promote indigenous goods. Celebrities and social media influencers will also be roped in to spread awareness.

Party leaders will hold meetings with youth, women and traders to mobilise support. Singh said shopkeepers will be encouraged to dedicate sections to Swadeshi products with clear signage.