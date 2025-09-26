BJP launches three-month nationwide campaign to promote Swadeshi products

NEW DELHI: As part of its planned initiative, the BJP on Thursday launched a three-month-long nationwide campaign to promote the use of Swadeshi products, emphasising that it considers all items manufactured in India, including those by foreign companies, as Swadeshi. The BJP will reach out to the public as part of this campaign and encourage them to adopt Swadeshi products in their daily lives.
Announcing the initiative at the party headquarters, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said the “Har Ghar Swadeshi” campaign is central to building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “We want to create a people’s movement for Swadeshi by reaching out to everyone,” he said.
The campaign, which will run until December 25, will not involve boycotting products, Singh clarified, but will encourage people to prioritise items made in India. As part of the drive, the BJP plans to organise more than 20,000 Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, over 1,000 fairs and 500 Sankalp Rath to promote indigenous goods. Celebrities and social media influencers will also be roped in to spread awareness.
Party leaders will hold meetings with youth, women and traders to mobilise support. Singh said shopkeepers will be encouraged to dedicate sections to Swadeshi products with clear signage.
Highlighting the economic impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vocal for local” call, Singh pointed to the rise in Khadi sales, the setting up of mobile manufacturing factories in India and a sharp decline in imports of products such as toys. He said the campaign will also inform people that Swadeshi was a driving force of India’s freedom struggle and that it remains vital for achieving economic self-dependence. “Swadeshi will bring economic self-dependence to the country and move it closer to realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.
The BJP leader also claimed that the NDA government has generated five times more employment than the previous UPA government. He noted that more than 52 crore people have benefitted from Mudra loans, for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), worth over ₹32 lakh crore. As the head of the BJP’s Aatmanirbhar campaign, Singh underlined that the entire business community will be encouraged to sell Swadeshi products and play a central role in this mass movement.