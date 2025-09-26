Calcutta HC grants bail to former West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in school jobs 'scam' case

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted bail to former West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Chatterjee in the multi-crore school jobs 'scam' case.

Justice Suvra Ghosh, while granting bail, directed Chatterjee to surrender his passport and remain within the jurisdiction of the trial court.

He has also been barred from holding any public office during the pendency of the trial.

Chatterjee is accused of orchestrating large-scale irregularities in the recruitment of teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools, including the appointment of ineligible candidates to key posts.

The case stems from petitions filed by unsuccessful candidates in the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET).

Following this, the High Court ordered a CBI probe on June 8, 2022. The CBI registered an FIR the next day, and the Enforcement Directorate followed with its own case on June 24, 2022.