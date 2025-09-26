Chhattisgarh HC orders CBI probe into Rs 1000-crore NGO scam in social welfare department

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate an alleged Rs 1000-crore NGO scam involving large-scale irregularities such as fake salaries and fictitious facilities linked to the state social welfare department.

A division bench comprising Justice Parth Pratim Sahu and Justice Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) pending since 2018, described the issue as a case of ‘organised corruption’ rather than mere administrative lapses. The court expressed doubts over the capability of local probe agencies or the state police to conduct an impartial investigation.

The case concerns the State Resource Centre (SRC) for disabled persons, which received substantial government funding intended for welfare schemes. Public funds meant for vulnerable sections were allegedly siphoned off through fictitious non-government organisations (NGOs).

The irregularities came to light after contractual employee Kundan Singh Thakur exposed ‘large-scale’ wrongdoing. He lodged complaints at various levels and subsequently filed the PIL in 2018, alleging that salaries were withdrawn in his name without his knowledge. He reportedly received threats and was later dismissed.