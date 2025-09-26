Chhattisgarh HC orders CBI probe into Rs 1000-crore NGO scam in social welfare department

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh High Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate an alleged Rs 1000-crore NGO scam involving large-scale irregularities such as fake salaries and fictitious facilities linked to the state social welfare department.
A division bench comprising Justice Parth Pratim Sahu and Justice Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) pending since 2018, described the issue as a case of ‘organised corruption’ rather than mere administrative lapses. The court expressed doubts over the capability of local probe agencies or the state police to conduct an impartial investigation.
The case concerns the State Resource Centre (SRC) for disabled persons, which received substantial government funding intended for welfare schemes. Public funds meant for vulnerable sections were allegedly siphoned off through fictitious non-government organisations (NGOs).
The irregularities came to light after contractual employee Kundan Singh Thakur exposed ‘large-scale’ wrongdoing. He lodged complaints at various levels and subsequently filed the PIL in 2018, alleging that salaries were withdrawn in his name without his knowledge. He reportedly received threats and was later dismissed.
Special scrutiny revealed 31 financial irregularities, including unauthorised cash withdrawals, unjustified fund transfers, purchases of non-existent medical equipment, missing vouchers and cash-books, and staff employed only on paper. Salaries were withdrawn in the names of non-existent employees. The institutions, SRC and Physical Referral Rehabilitation Centre (PRC), linked to the social welfare department, reportedly existed only on paper.
The SRC, established in 2004, was meant to provide technical and training assistance to the differently-abled, while the PRC, set up in 2012, was intended to supply artificial limbs and other medical aids.
According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, both institutions remained largely inactive while allegedly misusing substantial public funds.
The scam reportedly implicates two former chief secretaries, around half a dozen bureaucrats, several state service officials, and a couple of former state ministers.
Officials named in connection with the case include bureaucrats Alok Shukla, Vivek Dhand, MK Raut, Sunil Kujur, B L Agrawal, and PP Soti, as well as state service officials Satish Pandey, Ashok Tiwari, Herman Khalkho, Rajesh Tiwari, and Pankaj Verma.
Several accused officials previously approached the Supreme Court via a Special Leave Petition filed on 5 February 2020, but the apex court remitted the matter back to the High Court.
The High Court has directed notices to be served on all accused officials and has ordered the CBI to confiscate all relevant original documents from the concerned departments and offices within the next 15 days.