'Comply with direction, otherwise we know how to get things done': SC warns MP govt over custodial death case

NEW DELHI: Comply with the apex court's direction, otherwise we know how to get things complied with, the Supreme Court on Friday warned the Madhya Pradesh government in a matter in which two police officials absconded after being accused in a custodial death case.

Underlying "no progress" in compliance, the top court said might frame contempt charges against the authorities concerned.

"We are only saying, comply with the direction of the apex court of the country. Otherwise, we know how to get things compiled. If not complied with, the consequence under the contempt petition will follow. We will frame charges and consequences will follow under the Contempt of Courts Act," a bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said.

The top court was hearing a contempt plea of the mother of the 24-year-old victim alleging non-compliance of the top court's May 15 order.

The apex court then castigated the Madhya Pradesh government for not taking action against policemen involved in the alleged custodial death, and transferred the probe to the CBI.