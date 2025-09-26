Engaged with Trump administration, other stakeholders: India on H-1B visa fee hike

NEW DELHI: India is engaged with the Trump administration and other stakeholders as Washington looks at framing rules to implement its decision to raise the application fee for H-1B visas to USD 100,000.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the mobility of skilled talent has contributed enormously to innovation, economic growth and wealth creation in both the US and India.

US President Donald Trump's decision to levy the whopping application fee for H-1B visas is expected to impact Indian nationals, who accounted for almost 70 per cent of of all H-1B visas issued in the last few years.

"We have seen the notice by the US Department of Homeland Security regarding the proposed rulemaking. I understand that stakeholders including the industry have one month to provide their comments," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

"As we stated earlier, skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India," he said.

"We would remain engaged with all concerned including the industry, hoping that these factors receive due consideration," he added.

The US has already come out with clarifications and FAQs on the fresh H-1B visa applications.

"As to how it's going to play out, this is still an evolving situation and we remain engaged at various levels," Jaiswal said, referring to contacts between the external affairs ministry and the Indian embassy in Washington and the Trump administration.