Entire nation celebrating GST festival: Modi in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to adopt ‘Swadeshi’ in their buying-selling culture to strengthen local industries and make India self-reliant.

“For me, Swadeshi means that no matter which country the brand is from, it should be made in India. It should be made by the youth of the country and should have the fragrance of my country’s soil,” Modi said, addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara.

“We have another goal: a self-reliant India. It is very important that we do not depend on anyone else. We must make Swadeshi our pride. Adopting it should not be limited to purchasing goods. This will strengthen local industries, increase employment, and contribute to the country’s economic progress,” he said, urging traders and shopkeepers to display signs declaring, “The goods sold here are Swadeshi.”

Modi also highlighted the benefits of GST reforms, saying the new standards have freed people from the hassles of tolls and taxes. “During the Congress rule, there was only loot. Under the BJP government, there is only savings. That is why the entire country is celebrating the GST Savings Festival,” he said, adding that household expenses have reduced in a big way due to the GST reforms.

During the event, the PM laid the foundation for and inaugurated several projects in the fields of renewable energy, water supply, power, road, and infrastructure worth over Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Among the most significant is the Mahi-Banswara nuclear power project, a 2,800 MW facility to be built at a cost of Rs 42,000 crore in Banswara.